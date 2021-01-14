Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 102,797 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,797 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.62% of Henry Schein worth $59,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 519.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 278,860 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 41.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

