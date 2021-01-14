Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 364,891 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.98% of Ingevity worth $61,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 146.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 13,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,707. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

