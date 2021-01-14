Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 5,400 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

