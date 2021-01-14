Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of IQVIA worth $60,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.27. 12,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

