Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 339,400 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,477,000. TopBuild makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 1.03% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

TopBuild stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,313. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

