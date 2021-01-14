Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $55,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.63. 66,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,645. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

