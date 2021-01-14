Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $58,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,368 shares of company stock worth $2,625,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

