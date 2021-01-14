Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $202.00. 680,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

