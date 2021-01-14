Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 1,042,900 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,900 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Snap worth $65,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock valued at $85,167,118.

SNAP traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 1,744,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885,202. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

