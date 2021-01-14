Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 10,600 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Workday worth $61,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

