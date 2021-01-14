Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 12,200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $63,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

MELI stock traded up $59.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,857.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,845.25. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,579.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,272.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

