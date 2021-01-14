Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,400 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of IPG Photonics worth $61,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

IPGP traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $246.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,946. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,060 shares of company stock worth $26,469,755 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.