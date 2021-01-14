Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 19,200 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $63,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $351,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $258.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $264.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

