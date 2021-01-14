Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 19,300 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $60,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after acquiring an additional 969,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,779,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,924. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

