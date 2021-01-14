Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 41,600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of The Trade Desk worth $55,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $775.30. 39,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $871.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

