Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 4,400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $61,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $242.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $212.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

