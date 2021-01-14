Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 8,800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $56,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,364,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded down $12.42 on Thursday, hitting $1,204.21. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,250.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,018.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

