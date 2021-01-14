Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $59.49 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 467,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,489,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.23. 31,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

