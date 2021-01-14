Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $60.62 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,620,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.47% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

GH traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,220. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $163.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,336. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

