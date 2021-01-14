Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Lear comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.68% of Lear worth $65,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.16. 12,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.