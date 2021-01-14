Ardor Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $82.92 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00098032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

