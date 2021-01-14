Arepacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $137,966.04 and $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 338.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003451 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,134,289 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

