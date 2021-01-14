Ares Management Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE ARES opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ares Management by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

