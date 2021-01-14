Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,996.61

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $62,996.61 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,508.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.60 or 0.03054067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00385074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.01306670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.00548926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00424278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00290112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

