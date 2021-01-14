Arista Networks, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

NYSE:ANET opened at $309.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $316.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,865.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

