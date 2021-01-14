Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $294.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.00. 11,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.05. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $316.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.