Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $294.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.00. 11,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.05. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $316.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
