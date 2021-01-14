Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.01

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $320.01 and last traded at $319.45, with a volume of 8075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

