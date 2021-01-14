Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.01

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $320.01 and last traded at $319.45, with a volume of 8075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.05.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
