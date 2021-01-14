Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, reaching C$25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,234. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 99.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.70. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

