Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.
ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
TSE ATZ traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, reaching C$25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,234. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 99.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.70. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
