Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.69.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.