Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.