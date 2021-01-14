Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$32.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) traded as high as C$26.61 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 170158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.70.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.