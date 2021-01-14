Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 1,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

