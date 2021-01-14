Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $50.12 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,677,808 coins and its circulating supply is 126,456,911 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

