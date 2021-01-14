Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

