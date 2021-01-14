Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.