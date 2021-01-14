Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AFI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 145,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,681. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

