Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $63,891.90 and approximately $103,778.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,580.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.23 or 0.03139476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00386749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.01 or 0.01319352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.00552035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00420558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00282975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 13,944,899 coins and its circulating supply is 7,900,355 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

