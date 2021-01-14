Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Up 99.4% in December

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ALIF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Artificial Life has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

