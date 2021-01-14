Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.24

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 4428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

