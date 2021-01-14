Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,864.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $87,864.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00171526 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aryacoin