Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 61.7% in December

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,524,400 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 942,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,114,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,411,469. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

