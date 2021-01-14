Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 61.7% in December

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,524,400 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 942,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,114,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,411,469. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.