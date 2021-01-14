Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 77.5% in December

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.70. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $205.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

