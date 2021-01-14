ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY stock remained flat at $$237.71 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $237.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

