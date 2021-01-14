ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €475.00 Price Target at Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €380.08 ($447.15).

