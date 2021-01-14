ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $546.40 and last traded at $544.65. Approximately 1,450,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 947,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

The firm has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.16 and a 200 day moving average of $403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

