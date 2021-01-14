ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $30.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.65. 1,450,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.20. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $546.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.