Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 242,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 177,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

