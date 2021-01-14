Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 6%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.51. 487,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 560,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

AWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

