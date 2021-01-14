Associated Banc (ASB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASB opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

