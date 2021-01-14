AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,555 ($98.71). 2,307,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,616.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,234.01. The firm has a market cap of £99.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.