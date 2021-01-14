AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,535 ($98.45). 1,375,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock has a market cap of £98.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,616.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,234.01.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

